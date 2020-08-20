Lakeland PBS

Department Of Health Warns Salmonella Cases Linked To Fresh Peaches

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 20 2020

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health are now warning Minnesotans not to eat fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company and purchased at retail locations including Aldi and Target after linking Salmonella infections to the produce.

Twenty-three Minnesotans have been identified as part of this outbreak, with a median age of 28 years (range, 3 to 92 years). The patients became sick between July 12th and August 3rd.

Six were hospitalized and all have recovered. As of this afternoon, there have been at least 68 cases of Salmonella infection found in nine states.

Ill people reported purchasing peaches from Aldi, Target, and possibly other retail locations.

According to the Department of Health, they along with many other’s are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure.

