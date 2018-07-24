Denny Sanford Receives Philanthropy Award

Sanford Health announced Tuesday that Denny Sanford has received the 2018 Pontifical Key Philanthropy Award by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation.

Delegates from the Vatican have traveled from Rome to give the award as part of the “Unite To Cure Movement.”

“Mr. Sanford’s generosity and commitment is a sign of profound empathy and commitment towards those in need,” Monsignor Trafny, head of Science and Faith Department of the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican, said in a press release.

Sanford made his first major donation of a $16 million lead gift to the Sioux Valley Hospitals and Health System in Sioux Falls, now known as Sanford Health.