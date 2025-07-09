Jul 9, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

Denise Slipy Announces Plans to Run Again for MN Senate District 6

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

patsy cline web ad

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Education & Government

Crow Wing County Seeks to Expand Landfill in Brainerd

Arts & Entertainment

Bemidji’s First City of Lights Foundation & 7 Brew Partner on New Xmas Display

Arts & Entertainment

Hackensack’s Sweetheart Days Still On Despite Highway 371 Construction

Sports

Hopkins Joins Bemidji State Football Staff as Defensive Line Coach