Demonstrators Protest Line 3 on Anniversary of Grand Rapids Oil Spill

On March 3, 1991, more than 1.7 million gallons of oil spilled after the Line 3 pipeline ruptured north of Grand Rapids. Protestors used this as a catalyst to push back against the new Line 3 Wednesday. Enbridge, meanwhile, pointed out how much technology has progressed in the last 30 years and claimed the new pipeline will better protect the environment.

After about an hour of protesting, demonstrators took to Highway 2, stopping traffic. 70 of the 75-plus activists were cited, while one was arrested.

