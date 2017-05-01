Demonstrations Planned In Twin Cities For May Day

Strikes and rallies are occurring all across Minnesota, especially in the Twin Cities, where workers and immigrant communities are demonstrating to observe May Day, or International Workers Day.

While May Day rallies across the world have turned violent, there are no signs of that happening in Minnesota.

Higher wages and fairer workloads were the reasons for a demonstration outside of a Minneapolis Home Depot store by contracted janitors, while Mesa Latina and other immigrant advocacy groups held a rally outside the capitol in Saint Paul.