Democrats Want To Lower The Cost Of Prescription Drugs

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 29 2017
With the Affordable Care Act still in place after Republicans failed its repeal Sens. Al Franken (D-Minn) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) are leading an effort to bring down prescription drug prices.

“We need to bring down prescription drug prices. No American should have to skip meals or turn off their heat in order to afford needed medications,” said Sen. Franken.

The landmark proposal, which the Senators said they want to see included in upcoming legislative debates, seeks to tackle prescription drug costs by increasing transparency and accountability, boosting access and affordability of key drugs, spurring innovation, and increasing choice and competition.

“But right now, that’s exactly what’s happening. Companies are putting profits before people and setting prices far beyond the reach of Minnesotans, which is driving up costs. Our comprehensive legislation will bring down prescription drug prices. We are working on real solutions to address real problems facing Americans. I strongly urge Congress, and the President—who has committed to addressing drug prices—to make this legislative package a top priority,” said Franken.

This legislative package, which is supported by a wide range of organizations and patient advocacy groups, was introduced today by Sens. Franken and Klobuchar and joined by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Tom Udall (D-N. Mex.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

 

Haydee Clotter
  1. CCinRI Mar. 29 2017 at 4:33pm

    It’s nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Franken and Klobuchar, giving Senator Booker a chance to redeem himself, even though his Dirty Baker’s Dozen of Blue Dog compatriots have stayed true to their corporate benefactors. I guess the DNC isn’t working too hard at subtlety, setting the stage for a pseudo-liberal party loyalist to make a 2020 run for the White House.

