Democrats Take Fundraising Lead In Minnesota Midterms
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democrats are outraising their Republican opponents in competitive races for the U.S. House and Senate.
Minnesota has a wealth of costly and close elections for federal office this year as outside political groups target four of the state’s eight congressional districts and a surprise Senate election.
Democratic Sen. Tina Smith had pulled in roughly $7 million as of late September, according to campaign finance reports released Tuesday. That’s more than double GOP state Sen. Karin Housley’s haul of $3 million.
Dean Phillips beat Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in fundraising for the last three months in the Minneapolis suburbs. But Paulsen enters the election homestretch with $2.3 million in the bank compared to Phillips’ $268,000.
Democratic candidate Angie Craig also holds a fundraising edge over GOP Rep. Jason Lewis.
