DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan Will Not Seek Re-Election

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 9 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan announced Friday he would skip another uphill climb to re-election and retire from his northeastern Minnesota congressional seat, leaving a wide-open race in a swing district that has attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside spending in recent elections.Nolan narrowly won three terms in the 8th District starting in 2012, reviving a career in Congress that began with a stint in the 1970s. But he faced another certain barrage from Republicans who see a chance to win one of a few Democratic districts that President Donald Trump won.Nolan, a moderate Democrat with deep ties to the state’s labor-minded Iron Range, also faced increasing pressure from environmentally minded Democrats trying to block new mining projects in the region.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Nolan said “now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation.”

“Fortunately, we are blessed to have a number of highly qualified people who have demonstrated the ability to win tough elections and govern effectively,” he said.

Even before Nolan’s retirement, the race was bound to be competitive. Long considered a labor-controlled and liberal stronghold, the 8th Congressional District has trended toward Republicans in the last decade as redistricting has brought more GOP-leaning bedroom communities into the fold.

Outside political groups spent nearly $30 million on the race in 2014 and 2016, making it among the most expensive districts in the country. Nolan eked out a win for a third term in 2016 while Trump carried the district by a whopping 15 percentage points.

Republicans in Minnesota and Washington immediately signaled the now open seat would be a top priority.

“This seat was already one of our best pickup opportunities and we look forward to turning this seat Republican in November,” said Matt Gorman, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

It’s a reversal for Nolan, who turned down calls to run for governor last year in favor of running for a fourth term in Congress. But it comes amid fresh signs that his campaign would face trouble from both his left and right.

State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Otto soundly won the district’s precinct caucus preference poll on Tuesday on an environmental campaign. Skip Sandman, a Green Party candidate who won more than 4 percent of the vote in 2014, recently joined the race under the banner of the Independence Party.

One Democrat was already running against Nolan. Leah Phifer, a former FBI counterterrorism analyst, was preparing for an endorsement battle shaped by her criticism of Nolan’s push to expedite mining projects on the Iron Range.

Other Democrats are likely to enter the race.

Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Speed Limit Increased On Several Minnesota Highways

Democrat Walz And GOP Nominee Jeff Johnson Named Front Runners For Governor’s Seat

Common Ground 909: Wadena’s Green Island Preserve

Secretary Simon Appoints New Deputy Secretary Of State And Chief Of Staff

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Christina Musella said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

As Essentia looked back over the last year, nearly 100 community leaders were in attendance to hear the results. Essentia Health Leaders shared
Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Bemidji Superintendent Named As Finalist For Grand Forks Job

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Better Business Bureau Provides Tip for Ordering Flowers on Valentine's Day

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Sebeka Girls Basketball Visits Menahga

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Bemidji Boys Hockey Defeats Warroad

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.