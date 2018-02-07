DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Democrat Walz And GOP Nominee Jeff Johnson Named Front Runners For Governor’s Seat

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota voters crowned Democratic Rep. Tim Walz and 2014 GOP nominee Jeff Johnson as their parties’ front-runners for governor yesterday, at preference polls at the precinct caucuses.

Those caucuses marked the first step in each party’s march toward the nominating conventions in June, an early chance for Democratic and Republican voters to get involved in selecting delegates and crafting new platforms.

Johnson and Walz will get a boost from their commanding finishes in the polls, and poor performances could drive other candidates out of the race. But the results are rarely indicative of who will capture each party’s nomination, and large amounts of undecided voters show plenty of room for change — especially among an unsettled Republican field.

Johnson won more than 45 percent of caucus votes, according to the Republican Party’s unofficial results — triple his nearest competitor, former GOP Party Chairman Keith Downey. Walz, seeking the Democratic nomination for governor after six terms in Congress, was leading five Democratic challengers by at least 10 percentage points with roughly 75 percent of votes tallied.

Party chairs hoped a wealth of top-dollar elections — from the race to replace Gov. Mark Dayton to an unexpected special election for former Sen. Al Franken’s seat to four or more competitive congressional campaigns — would energize voters and power heavy turnout at the caucus sites.

But turnout took a dive among Republican voters, dropping to below 11,000 after more than 14,000 GOP voters attended caucuses in the last gubernatorial election in 2014. And after Johnson, the second-most popular choice was “uncommitted.”

It reinforces that while Republican and Democratic candidates alike are jostling for a lane to their party’s nomination, the results of Tuesday’s straw poll aren’t carved in stone. Former House Minority Leader Marty Seifert won the polls in both 2010 and 2014 but lost the GOP endorsement both years. Dayton didn’t even put his name on the ballot ahead of his first election in 2010.

Voters are beginning to organize for two U.S. Senate races, congressional campaigns and a battle for control of the state House, but the preference polls on Tuesday were only taken for the governor’s race.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Thissen Drops Out Of Governor’s Race Following Caucus Results

Northern Minnesota Rocks The Vote During Caucus Night

Minnesota Caucuses Give Early Glimpse At Governor’s Race

Pawlenty Schedules Meeting To Consider Possible Run For Governor

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Latest Story

Park Rapids Police Department Reaches Goal For K9 Unit

The Park Rapids Police Department spent most of 2017 raising money for a K9 unit, and that goal was finally reached last month thanks in large
Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Latest Stories

Park Rapids Police Department Reaches Goal For K9 Unit

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

BSU Football Signs 32 For 2018 Recruiting Class

Posted on Feb. 8 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Almond Butter Balls

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

Art Sector Economic Impact Study Reveals Large Numbers in Morrison County

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

New Details Emerge About A Missing Grand Rapids Woman

Posted on Feb. 7 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.