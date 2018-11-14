Lakeland PBS
Dementia Choir To Start In Brainerd Lakes Area

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 14 2018
A new choir specifically designed for dementia patients and their caregivers is starting in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

According to Essentia Health, multiple studies have found that the ability to recall music and nurture singing are among the last areas of the brain to be affected by dementia.

A local volunteer group is forming the choir that will gather Monday nights starting on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd. All are welcome to attend.

 

Rachel Johnson
