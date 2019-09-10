Delta Dental Holds Floss Cutting Ceremony For New Operations and Technology Center In Bemidji

Today marks the grand opening of Delta Dental of Minnesota’s Operations and Technology Center in Bemidji.

“Delta Dental was founded in 1969, and here we are in 2019, 50 years later opening a new operations and technology center in Bemidji. What a great way to celebrate 50 years of Delta Dental,” said Tamera Robinson, Delta Dental of Minnesota Chief Financial Officer.

Delta Dental of Minnesota opened its new Operations and Technology center with a “floss cutting” ceremony today in Bemidji to celebrate its new location. The Bemidji community, as well as Delta Dental of Minnesota representatives, were invited to attend the celebration and tour the center.

“We’re here today after a lot work, and a lot of coordination, and a lot of collaboration, and a lot of excitement,” announced Joe Lally, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation Executive Director. “We’re so glad you could join us, so on behalf of Delta Dental of Minnesota thank you for being here today, thank you for celebrating with us and thank you for all of you who have welcomed us to Bemidji with such opened arms.”

Dave Hengel, Executive Director of Greater Bemidji, helped make Bemidji the location for Delta Dental operations and Technology center. Delta Dental of Minnesota Chief Financial Officer Tamara Robinson said Hengel planted the seed of Bemidji within the Delta Dental Executive team.

“Dave, thank you; you were the beginning, you presented such a positive view of Bemidji that it made our location selection an easy decision, even though Bemidji is not an hour’s drive from the Twin Cities,” Robinson said to laughs from the crowd.

Hengel says 75 percent of part of the construction was done within the greater Bemidji region and from local vendors. The Operations and Technology Center aims to create over 150 jobs, making Delta Dental one of the top 10 employers in Bemidji. It will also contribute to the region’s economic growth.

“You built this stunning building, one that your employees are going to be proud of, but I’ll tell ya, so are we, as a community, going to be proud of what you’ve done here,” Hengel said. “Finally, of course, you put together a rewarding career for 150 Bemidjians. Careers that people can grow, in their professional life, their personal life right here at home in the community they love, and that means so much to us.”

The state-of-the-art facility is 38,000 square ft. It has a wellness room, a fitness center, a kitchen, and a bike garage for employees. There are 172 work stations in the customer service call center.

“We have a initial team and an initial training class that’s starting later this month and we have a second training class in October. So if there are people that are looking for or thinking about careers with us at Delta Dental, we welcome you to join our team,” Lally said.

Delta Dental of Minnesota has partnerships with Bemidji State University, Northwestern Technical College, Northern Dental Access and the Boys and Girls Club.