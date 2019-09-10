Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Delta Dental Holds Floss Cutting Ceremony For New Operations and Technology Center In Bemidji

Sep. 9 2019

Today marks the grand opening of Delta Dental of Minnesota’s Operations and Technology Center in Bemidji.

“Delta Dental was founded in 1969, and here we are in 2019, 50 years later opening a new operations and technology center in Bemidji. What a great way to celebrate 50 years of Delta Dental,” said Tamera Robinson, Delta Dental of Minnesota Chief Financial Officer.

Delta Dental of Minnesota opened its new Operations and Technology center with a “floss cutting” ceremony today in Bemidji to celebrate its new location. The Bemidji community, as well as Delta Dental of Minnesota representatives, were invited to attend the celebration and tour the center.

“We’re here today after a lot work, and a lot of coordination, and a lot of collaboration, and a lot of excitement,” announced Joe Lally, Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation Executive Director. “We’re so glad you could join us, so on behalf of Delta Dental of Minnesota thank you for being here today, thank you for celebrating with us and thank you for all of you who have welcomed us to Bemidji with such opened arms.”

Dave Hengel, Executive Director of Greater Bemidji, helped make Bemidji the location for Delta Dental operations and Technology center. Delta Dental of Minnesota Chief Financial Officer Tamara Robinson said Hengel planted the seed of Bemidji within the Delta Dental Executive team.

“Dave, thank you; you were the beginning, you presented such a positive view of Bemidji that it made our location selection an easy decision, even though Bemidji is not an hour’s drive from the Twin Cities,” Robinson said to laughs from the crowd.

Hengel says 75 percent of part of the construction was done within the greater Bemidji region and from local vendors. The Operations and Technology Center aims to create over 150 jobs, making Delta Dental one of the top 10 employers in Bemidji. It will also contribute to the region’s economic growth.

“You built this stunning building, one that your employees are going to be proud of, but I’ll tell ya, so are we, as a community, going to be proud of what you’ve done here,” Hengel said. “Finally, of course, you put together a rewarding career for 150 Bemidjians. Careers that people can grow, in their professional life, their personal life right here at home in the community they love, and that means so much to us.”

The state-of-the-art facility is 38,000 square ft. It has a wellness room, a fitness center, a kitchen, and a bike garage for employees. There are 172 work stations in the customer service call center.

“We have a initial team and an initial training class that’s starting later this month and we have a second training class in October. So if there are people that are looking for or thinking about careers with us at Delta Dental, we welcome you to join our team,” Lally said.

Delta Dental of Minnesota has partnerships with Bemidji State University, Northwestern Technical College, Northern Dental Access and the Boys and Girls Club.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sanford Center To Host Minnesota State Fire Department Association Annual Conference

MN House Members Visit Bemidji On Capital Investment Tour

In Focus: Local Bemidji Artist Finds Art Inspiration Through Music

13th Annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention This Saturday In Bemidji

Latest Story

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Looks To “Break Down The Door” In 2019

The Pequot Lakes volleyball team is no stranger to success, as they’ve won at least 19 games in each of the past three seasons. However, in each
Posted on Sep. 9 2019

Latest Stories

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Looks To "Break Down The Door" In 2019

Posted on Sep. 9 2019

In Business: Sonnenblume Flower Farm Creates Unique, Local Flower Arrangements

Posted on Sep. 9 2019

Sanford Center To Host Minnesota State Fire Department Association Annual Conference

Posted on Sep. 9 2019

Little Falls Woman Injured After One-Vehicle Crash In Ripley Township

Posted on Sep. 9 2019

Bemidji Football Keeps Babe's Bell With Shutout Win Over Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate