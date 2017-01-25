Dehydration Likely Cause Of Gov. Mark Dayton’s Collapse
The Mayo Clinic says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s fall during his State of the State address was not related to his prostate cancer diagnosis, according to the Associated Press.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich says doctors at the Rochester, Minnesota, facility believe Dayton’s fainting spell “was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration.”
The 69-year-old Democrat was encouraged to stay hydrated.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
That's my brother😭...... Read More
Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More
Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More