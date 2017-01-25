DONATE

Dehydration Likely Cause Of Gov. Mark Dayton’s Collapse

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 25 2017
The Mayo Clinic says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s fall during his State of the State address was not related to his prostate cancer diagnosis, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Mayo Clinic spokesman Karl Oestreich says doctors at the Rochester, Minnesota, facility believe Dayton’s fainting spell “was situational and related to standing for a long time while giving his speech and possible dehydration.”

The 69-year-old Democrat was encouraged to stay hydrated.

