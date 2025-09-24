Sep 24, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Defending Class AA Runner-Up Staples-Motley Football Opening 2025 Hot

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Brainerd Football new sqk

09-24-2025

Sports

Football Rivals Brainerd & Bemidji to Play for 80th Time in the Battle for Babe’s Bell

Bemidji Lumberjacks Soccer Generic sqk

09-23-2025

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Hangs on to Best Rival Moorhead 3-2

Bemidji Pine River-Backus Volleyball sqk

09-23-2025

Sports

Pine River-Backus Girls’ Volleyball Comes Away with 3-1 Win at Bemidji

BSU Beavers Volleyball Generic new logo sqk

09-23-2025

Sports

BSU Women’s Volleyball Falls to #16 Minnesota Duluth on the Road