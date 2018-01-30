Deerwood Snowmobile Accident Leaves Man In Critical Condition
A man was injured on Saturday afternoon after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree in Deerwood, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Bruce Malkerson, 69, of Shakopee, was riding a snowmobile on private property at the 25000 block of Evergreen Trail when he struck a tree. Malkerson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Malkerson was transported to North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he was listed in critical condition.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More
Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More