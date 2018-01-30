DONATE

Deerwood Snowmobile Accident Leaves Man In Critical Condition

Clayton Castle
Jan. 30 2018
A man was injured on Saturday afternoon after the snowmobile he was riding struck a tree in Deerwood, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Malkerson, 69, of Shakopee, was riding a snowmobile on private property at the 25000 block of Evergreen Trail when he struck a tree. Malkerson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Malkerson was transported to North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he was listed in critical condition.

