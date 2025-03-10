Mar 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Deerwood Man Seriously Injured After Falling from Roof in Morrison County

A Deerwood man suffered serious injuries on Saturday when he fell off the roof of a house in Morrison County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Timothy Fox was on the roof working on a chimney at the home, located near Harding in Pulaski Township, when he fell about 20 feet to the ground.

Fox was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. His condition at this time is unknown.

