Deerwood Firefighters Recognized for Lifesaving Actions During January House Fire

Charlie YaegerApr. 7 2023

On Wednesday, the Deerwood Fire Department recognized two firefighters, Andrew Kayfes and David Aulie, for their courage and heroic efforts at a house fire near Ironton this past January. Nearly 40 firefighters were on hand, along with the city’s mayor and community members, to applaud the brave duo.

In the early morning hours of January 7th, the Deerwood Fire Department was called to respond to a house fire in Irondale Township. While en route, they were advised that one person was still unaccounted for in the home. The first crew to arrive entered the home through a second story window via a ladder, despite the visible flames and smoke pouring from the house. Firefighters Kayfes and Aulie located the individual and pulled her to safety.

In addition to Kayfes and Aulie being recognized for their lifesaving actions, the rest of the Deerwood Fire Department team were recognized as well for their efforts on that day.

