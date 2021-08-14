Lakeland PBS

Deerwood Bands Together to Celebrate Summerfest

Lakeland News — Aug. 13 2021

Deerwood Summerfest is a two-day event held in August to encourage people from around the area to spend some time and have fun in the city. Compared to last year’s virtual events due to COVID-19, the crowds are back for the festival’s 34th year.

Thousands of people are projected to migrate through the town to see what vendors and crafters have to offer and to spend money at local stores, restaurants, and hotels along the way. Summerfest also features a farmer’s market, live music, games for the kids, and even a dunk tank.

A 5k and 10k run and walk will kick off Saturday’s festivities, with bake sales, garage sales, and tractor pulls mixed in throughout the day.

