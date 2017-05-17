Deer Spotted Inside Wadena WalMart

A photo of a deer subdued inside of a Wadena Walmart has gone viral.

According to the incident report, the deer was located by the pet section on May 16. Once officers arrived they found a man who tackled the deer and was holding it on the floor.

Walmart staff was able to tie the deer’s legs together with dog leashes.

Officers assisted with removing the deer from the store and the deer was eventually released once outside and ran away.

No injuries were reported.