Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Deer Season Opens Saturday

Josh Peterson
Oct. 29 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 3, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects half a million hunters to participate.

For those heading into the woods, the DNR has some reminders such as hunters will have additional deer hunting opportunities because deer numbers continue to rebound across the state. Many areas now have populations at or above goal levels.

Hunters are also reminded to follow the three tenets of safe firearms handling: Treat each firearm as if it is loaded by keeping finger off the trigger; always control the muzzle of the firearm; and be sure of target and what is beyond. Tree stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters, so it’s always important they wear a safety harness and follow other safety guidelines.

The DNR requires hunters in central, north-central and southeast Minnesota (including deer permit area 255) to have their harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease during opening weekend of the season on Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 4. Mandatory CWD testing also will occur in much of southeast Minnesota during the opening weekend of the 3B season, Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18. During both periods, stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hunters can find information about CWD testing locations and procedures at mndnr.gov/cwd and in the 2018 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet.

Hunters can find deer hunting information at mndnr. gov/hunting/deer and join in on social media using #DeerCampMN. They can direct hunting questions to the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-646-6367, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lake Bemidji State Park To Remain Open During Deer Hunt

Minnesota Youth Deer Season Opens Thursday

Northwoods Adventure: Fall Hunting Seasons

Zebra Mussels Confirmed In Round Lake In Otter Tail County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

Latest Story

Hubbard County Jury Finds Two Men Guilty Of Drug Crimes

Two people have been found guilty in two separate drug trials that were held last week in Hubbard County. Erica Randall of the Hubbard County
Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Latest Stories

Hubbard County Jury Finds Two Men Guilty Of Drug Crimes

Posted on Oct. 29 2018

Bemidji Football Dominates Moorhead to Advance to Section Final

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Brainerd Football Advances to the Section Final Defeating Alexandria

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Royalton Football Shuts Out Aitkin to Advance in Playoff Matchup

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Falls Against Minnesota State

Posted on Oct. 27 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.