Updated: Cass Lake Shooting Suspects Apprehended

Deer River Woman Sentenced to 36 Years for Murder, Arson in Death of Ball Club Man

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2023

Crystal Marie Wilson

A 42-year-old Deer River woman has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for the brutal attack and murder of a Ball Club man in July 2022.

Crystal Marie Wilson pleaded guilty last November to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson in the death of Bradley Reymann, who was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club on July 18th of last year. Wilson admitted to stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors and then later setting the camper on fire.

Wilson received the full 391-month sentence prosecutors requested for the murder charge. Wilson’s attorney had asked for a sentence of 120 months. Wilson also received a consecutive 41-month sentence for first-degree arson.

Wilson will serve two-thirds of her sentence in prison and one-third on supervised release.

By — Lakeland News

