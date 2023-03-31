Deer River Woman Sentenced to 36 Years for Murder, Arson in Death of Ball Club Man
A 42-year-old Deer River woman has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for the brutal attack and murder of a Ball Club man in July 2022.
Crystal Marie Wilson pleaded guilty last November to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson in the death of Bradley Reymann, who was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club on July 18th of last year. Wilson admitted to stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors and then later setting the camper on fire.
Wilson received the full 391-month sentence prosecutors requested for the murder charge. Wilson’s attorney had asked for a sentence of 120 months. Wilson also received a consecutive 41-month sentence for first-degree arson.
Wilson will serve two-thirds of her sentence in prison and one-third on supervised release.
