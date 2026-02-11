Deer River School Board Votes Against Adopting a 4-Day School Week

14 schools in Minnesota have switched over to a four-day school week, and on Wednesday night, the Deer River School Board voted on whether they wanted to join that trend. They ultimately voted against the measure but approved $2 million in cuts to the district’s budget after previous referendums failed to pass.

Deer River Schools has, on average, seen a 3% decrease in student enrollment every year for nearly a decade and are down around 140 kids in pre-K through 12th grade in the past six years. They have also been operating in a budget deficit. The district sent out surveys to see what the community thought of switching to a four-day school week.

“In general, we had about a, 70% favorable thoughts on a four-day week with the idea that they had concerns,” Deer River Schools Superintendent Pat Rendle told Lakeland News. “We already have daycare and we have a Boys & Girls Club, and the food insecurity, we can address that. I mean, these are things we can address. I just think that it’s been the idea of trying to—the mind shift of thinking of days versus hours.”

The proposal would extend each day by 35 minutes to make up for a missing fifth day. The district hoped the change could help with better work-life balance and student attendance, but board members had reservations.

“Surveys: you know, they’re telling us a story, but are they telling us an accurate story?” asked Deer River School Board Treasurer George Goggleye. “That’s my biggest concern. And it’s important that we hear what the staff and those who are with our kids, the kids every day, and take that into consideration.”

“I have people reaching out to me; I’ve taken all those into consideration when making my decision,” said Deer River School Board Clerk Pamela Thompson. “As elected politicians, the people who voted for us are depending on us to make the right decision. My decision tonight is to say ‘no’ to a four-day week.”

Three other board members also voted “no” to a four-day week, and the measure failed 4-2, so Deer River will continue with their five-day schedule.

Also voted on during the meeting was whether or not to cut $2 million from the district’s budget.

“We went after a building referendum two years ago, we went after an operating referendum this year, and we didn’t have success with either,” Rendle explained. “So it’s just a way to try to solve some of our own problems that we have right now with declining enrollment.”

The motion to cut $2 million from the district budget was passed unanimously by the board. The district will now need to allocate where those cuts will come from, which has not been decided on yet.