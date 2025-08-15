Deer River Man with Felony Warrant Arrested After Standoff

A Deer River man with a warrant out for his arrest is now in custody after a standoff with law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:15 this morning, officers responded to a residence in Deer River to execute a felony arrest warrant. Once they arrived, officers learned that the wanted individual, 36-year-old Kyle Kannas, may have been inside the residence and was possibly armed.

Multiple law enforcement teams, including K-9 teams, established a perimeter and began efforts to safely locate and apprehend the suspect. Over the course of the incident, officers made repeated attempts to communicate with Kannas and safely resolve the situation.

Due to what authorities say was the suspect’s lack of compliance and concerns over the presence of firearms inside the residence, officers deployed what they called “specialized resources” to ensure the safety of officers, nearby resident, and the suspect. At approximately 10 a.m., Kannas was located inside the Deer River home and taken into custody without further incident.

No injuries to the suspect, officers, or community members were reported. Kannas was transported to the Itasca County Jail.