Deer River Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Shooting Gun Along Highway
A Deer River man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted for firing a rifle at others on a highway last year.
Duran Douglas Wilson-Keezer, 20, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
On February 22, 2022, Wilson-Keezer was walking along a highway in the community of Ball Club in western Itasca County firing shots from an assault-style rifle towards pedestrians, passing vehicles, and the community center.
Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam says that a plea agreement was reached for the felonies, which required Wilson-Keezer to agree there were aggravating factors present supporting a higher sentence than typically permitted.
Wilson-Keezer is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
