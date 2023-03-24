Deer River Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Shooting Gun Along Highway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Deer River man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted for firing a rifle at others on a highway last year.

Duran Douglas Wilson-Keezer, 20, was sentenced to 108 months in prison for two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On February 22, 2022, Wilson-Keezer was walking along a highway in the community of Ball Club in western Itasca County firing shots from an assault-style rifle towards pedestrians, passing vehicles, and the community center.

Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam says that a plea agreement was reached for the felonies, which required Wilson-Keezer to agree there were aggravating factors present supporting a higher sentence than typically permitted.

Wilson-Keezer is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

