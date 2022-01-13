Lakeland PBS

Deer River Man Dies Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Itasca County

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2022

A 25-year-old Deer River man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Itasca County last Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Starck lost control of his car on Highway 46 and went into the opposite lane where his vehicle was t-boned by a pickup truck headed the opposite direction.

According to the report, Starck was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Roads were snowy and icy at the time.

Four people in the pickup truck were wearing seat belts, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

