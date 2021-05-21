Deer River Man Convicted for Assaulting Someone With His Vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A federal jury convicted a Deer River man Thursday on charges of assaulting an individual with his vehicle, resulting in serious bodily injury.

35-year-old Kevin Roger Doerr was convicted on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on April 7, 2020, Doerr was driving erratically through Elbow Lake Village on the White Earth Indian Reservation. Neighbors called 911 to report that a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by Doerr, was trying to run people over and chased people through the neighborhood.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a chaotic scene with neighbors outside and two badly injured victims whom Doerr had hit with his vehicle. Law enforcement took Doerr into custody and the victims were airlifted to the hospital.

A sentencing date for Doerr has yet to be scheduled.

