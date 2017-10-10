DONATE

Deer River Man Charged With Sex Crime

Josh Peterson
Oct. 10 2017
Through the use of an undercover officer posing at a 15-year-old boy, a Deer River man has now been charged with engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, on September 23, Scott Patrick Mickle, 53, responded to an online “casual encounters” ad that he thought was a 15-year-old boy. The ad was posted by area law enforcement.

The complaint says that Mickle is accused of sending several emails and text messages describing sexual acts to the undercover agent, and had arranged to travel to Bemidji later that week to meet the 15-year-old boy after school at the boy’s home.

Mickle was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location that was agreed upon with the undercover agent and was charged Monday for engaging in electronic communications relating to or describing sexual conduct with a minor.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 16.

Josh Peterson
