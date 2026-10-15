Oct 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Deer River Football Prioritizing the Warrior Standard Amid 7-0 Start

Deer River football is 7-0 for the first time since 2022, the last time the Warriors made it to the state semifinals. The program’s nabbed 16 state tournament appearances during its 102-year history, a standard the team is focused on carrying forward.

Deer River defeated Cherry 54-28 on Wednesday. They’ll have another test next week as they take on Class A’s fifth-ranked team, Mountain Iron-Buhl, at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

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