Deer River Football Hungry For Class A State Tournament Quarterfinal Win
Deer River football is in a familiar place. For the fourth time in five years, the Warriors will be playing in a Class A state tournament quarterfinal game. If it weren’t for the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ending the 2020 MSHSL football season, Deer River may have made it five years in a row with a state tournament appearance.
Nonetheless, the Warriors returned back to State with a 26-14 win over Barnum in the Section 7A Championship. The task at hand now for Deer River is to get a win in the opening round of the Class A state tournament. Since 2018, the Warriors have gone winless in the Class A state quarterfinal game. Deer River lost to Mahnomen-Waubun 42-0 in 2018, fell to BOLD 33-12 in 2019, and came up short to New York Mills 20-6 last fall.
After an undefeated 8-0 regular season and winning by an average of over 34 points per game in the Section 7A playoffs, the Warriors are hoping that this is the year they get a win at advance to the Class A state semifinal round at U.S. Bank Stadium. Deer River will face off against Mahnomen-Waubun on Friday, November 9th at 7:00 P.M. at Brainerd High School.