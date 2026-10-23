Oct 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Deer River Football Falls Just Short Against Mountain Iron-Buhl

Coming into Wednesday, Deer River football was locked in a two-horse race within Section 7A with Mountain Iron-Buhl.

The Deer River Warriors, ranked eighth in Class A, are putting up 42 points per game and were coming off doubling up Cherry 54-28 last week. Meanwhile, the fifth-ranked Rangers are putting up nearly 47 points per game while only allowing about 10 points from opponents. The two unbeaten teams were squaring off in Deer River for Section 7A’s number one seed in the section playoffs, with Deer River falling to Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-0 last year.

The Rangers had an 8-0 lead in the final minutes of the first half. Deer River fought their way back in the second half to tie things at 14, but the Warriors couldn’t cross the finish line, dropping a 16-14 bout against Mountain Iron-Buhl. However, this may not be the two teams’ final meeting this year.

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