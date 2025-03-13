Mar 13, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Deer River Boys’ Basketball Defeats Mountain Iron-Buhl in Section 7A Semis

In boys’ hoops on Thursday, 2-seed Deer River was taking on 3-seed Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Section 7A semifinals at Romano Gym at UMD.

Deer River went on to win 73-61 over Mountain Iron-Buhl. They’ll play for the Section 7A championship on Saturday against top-seeded Cherry, the reigning state champs.

