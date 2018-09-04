Lakeland PBS
Deer Lottery Application Deadline is This Week

Anthony Scott
Sep. 4 2018
Hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 6. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Hunters who plan on using special firearms or muzzleloaders also need to apply for permits before the application deadline of Sept. 6th.

This season, antlerless deer permits are issued by lottery in 39 of Minnesota’s 130 deer permit areas. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed or intensive designations.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR website at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer and in the 2018 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook.

