Deer Hunters Will Have Some Changes This Year Due to Chronic Wasting Disease

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hunters this year will be required to check their deer for Chronic Wasting Disease over the opening weekend of firearm season. Deer will have to be tested within the regions where the state has tracked the illness in deer.

Hunter’s will not be able to transport deer carcasses from CWD management areas, where there have been many reports of CWD in free-ranging deer until they get a negative test back for CWD. The DNR has provided exceptions that allow hunters or others to transport processed parts of the deer carcass before a test result come back if the proper guidelines by the DNR are followed.

Department officials are advising hinters and others to use designated dumpsters for unused portions of deer. Since the state lab test turn around are running at about seven days, people are encouraged to postpone plans for cooking and eating their venison right away.

The MN DNR officials will be running mandatory testing over opening firearm weekend in order trace Chronic Waisting Disease in areas where is has been previously reported to prevent the spread. Voluntary testing will be continuing throughout deer hunting season at various stations are the state. Hunters can track the reported cases of CWD on the DNR’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today