Deer Hunters to See Changes to CWD Protocols as Hunting Season Approaches

With deer hunting season just around the corner, hunters will see some changes to chronic wasting disease protocols.

According to the DNR, hunters cannot transport deer carcasses from areas where there have been multiple reports of CWD in free-ranging deer until they get a negative test. However, the DNR has set up guidelines where certain items like antlers and teeth can be removed before a negative test is confirmed.

There will also be mandatory testing over opening weekend, which begins on November 6.

You can learn more about the DNR’s deer permit area, regulations and other guidelines here.

For hunters in Crow Wing County, the Crow Wing County Landfill will be open for deer carcass disposal only on Saturday and Sunday the first three weeks of the season.

