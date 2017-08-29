Deer Feeding Restricted Due To Chronic Wasting Cases
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota conservation officials have expanded a ban on feeding deer after discovering multiple captive deer infected with chronic wasting disease.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that the state Department of Natural Resources’ ban is for more than 10 central and north-central Minnesota counties. It will be in effect until February 2019.
The disease is a fatal brain illness that affects deer, elk and moose. It’s not known to impact human health.
The department says it will conduct testing in the affected counties to determine if the disease has spread from captive deer to wild deer.
A department spokesman says not feeding deer will help prevent the spread of the disease.
The department says there’s a similar ban for five southeastern Minnesota counties, which will be in effect until June 2018.
