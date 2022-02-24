Lakeland PBS

Deep Portage Learning Center to Receive Funding from Leech Lake Frostfest

Emma HudziakFeb. 23 2022

Many of us enjoy being a part of things that help raise money towards a good cause. But one thing that makes attending an event more gratifying is not just the entertainment itself, but knowing what your ticket purchase is going towards.

Partial proceeds from this year’s Leech Lake Frostfest will be given to Deep Portage Learning Center, located in Hackensack. Funds from this event will help benefit the learning center by offering scholarships to young explorers.

Deep Portage Learning Center, founded in 1973, is a non-profit environmental education/outdoor recreation center. This organization has become a leader in environmental education and outdoor recreation.

The learning center also encompasses 6,307 acres of northern Minnesota lakes and forests. What makes this center magical is the benefits it brings to its visitors.

In addition to lodging and the great halls, the center also serves as a world-class teaching facility. It contains four classrooms, an indoor rock-climbing wall, laboratory facilities, a library, a media center/theater, and many multi-purpose meeting rooms that can accommodate various types of educational programming.

Deep Portage programs not only help visitors to develop awareness and a better understanding of natural resources, but they also provide both adults and children with the opportunity to build their own knowledge and skills in outdoor pursuits.

From the proceeds that Deep Portage will receive from Frostfest, which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 26, they will be able to provide things ranging from summer camp scholarships to general support.

Deep Portage will also have a station set up at Frostfest, where families can take part in axe throwing, cat-and-mouse tug-of-war, and cross-cut sawing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation Offering Scholarships to Local Graduates

BSU Accepting Donations During Annual Day of Giving

Lake Bemidji State Park Taking Part in Annual Great Backyard Bird Count

Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Free This Saturday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.