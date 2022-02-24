Deep Portage Learning Center to Receive Funding from Leech Lake Frostfest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many of us enjoy being a part of things that help raise money towards a good cause. But one thing that makes attending an event more gratifying is not just the entertainment itself, but knowing what your ticket purchase is going towards.

Partial proceeds from this year’s Leech Lake Frostfest will be given to Deep Portage Learning Center, located in Hackensack. Funds from this event will help benefit the learning center by offering scholarships to young explorers.

Deep Portage Learning Center, founded in 1973, is a non-profit environmental education/outdoor recreation center. This organization has become a leader in environmental education and outdoor recreation.

The learning center also encompasses 6,307 acres of northern Minnesota lakes and forests. What makes this center magical is the benefits it brings to its visitors.

In addition to lodging and the great halls, the center also serves as a world-class teaching facility. It contains four classrooms, an indoor rock-climbing wall, laboratory facilities, a library, a media center/theater, and many multi-purpose meeting rooms that can accommodate various types of educational programming.

Deep Portage programs not only help visitors to develop awareness and a better understanding of natural resources, but they also provide both adults and children with the opportunity to build their own knowledge and skills in outdoor pursuits.

From the proceeds that Deep Portage will receive from Frostfest, which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 26, they will be able to provide things ranging from summer camp scholarships to general support.

Deep Portage will also have a station set up at Frostfest, where families can take part in axe throwing, cat-and-mouse tug-of-war, and cross-cut sawing.

