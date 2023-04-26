Deep Portage Learning Center Celebrates 50 Years of Being Minnesota’s Outdoor Classroom

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Past and present employees of the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack came together this past Earth Day with members of the public to celebrate 50 years of learning.

Since its founding, the Deep Portage Learning Center has worked to educate students and adults about sustainability and nature. Going from a single outhouse to a multi-building facility, the learning center has grown like the outdoors that surround it for the past 50 years.

Although this event was held slightly earlier than the actual founding day, those at the learning center wanted to emphasize their mission: promoting sustainability and education about nature.

Along with other organizations, Deep Portage has brought the importance of the outdoors to the classroom and even to the concrete jungle. For the center’s duration, classes during the school year and over the summer have offered kids and adults the opportunity to experience the north woods.

The 50th anniversary celebration included a raffle giveaway of over 40 items, as well as outdoor activities and expo tables featuring organizations that support the learning center’s mission. More information on Deep Portage can be found on their website.

