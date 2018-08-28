Deed Scam Hits Beltrami County

The Beltrami County Recorders Office says they are once again experiencing questions into a mailing being sent homeowners in the area. The mailing reportedly requests taxpayers to pay an $89 fee to get a copy of their deed.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that the mailing is a scam. If you would like a copy of your deed, you can access it through the Beltrami County Recorders office for one dollar.

The best thing you can do to avoid becoming a victim of a scam is to protect yourself. Education and common sense are your best defense. Generally, if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is or was a scam.

The following links are a good start to getting your “financial scam education”.

https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety

https://www.usa.gov/online-safety

https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/age/fraud/Pages/report-a-scam.aspx

https://mn.gov/commerce/industries/fraud-bureau/

https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us

For any questions about the deed scam, you can contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office (218)333-9111.