DEED Commissioner Steve Grove Tours Brainerd Lakes Area

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove stopped by Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd on Thursday for a tour.

Grove is visiting the Brainerd Lakes Area on a statewide tour highlighting what makes Minnesota a great place to live as well as start or grow a business. He’ll meet with local business owners to hear about the challenges of finding workers as well as the many opportunities they see for the future of their businesses and the area.

More information on the Department of Employment and Economic Development can be found on their website.

