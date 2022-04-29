Lakeland PBS

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove Tours Brainerd Lakes Area

Ryan BowlerApr. 28 2022

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove stopped by Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd on Thursday for a tour.

Grove is visiting the Brainerd Lakes Area on a statewide tour highlighting what makes Minnesota a great place to live as well as start or grow a business. He’ll meet with local business owners to hear about the challenges of finding workers as well as the many opportunities they see for the future of their businesses and the area.

More information on the Department of Employment and Economic Development can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Home Near Brainerd

In Business: Brainerd Floral Preparing for Prom and Mother’s Day

Paul Gazelka Picks Running Mate for Gubernatorial Race

MnDOT Hosting Open House in Brainerd on Highway 371 Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.