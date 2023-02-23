Dedication for Brainerd Learning Center to Be Held Next Week
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the Brainerd Learning Center will be held next week for the community.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. at 311 10th Ave. NE in Brainerd. According to a press release, the celebration for the Brainerd School District’s new learning facility will include students, staff, and community partners sharing their excitement for it.
The updated space will serve people of all ages, from infants to adults.
