Lakeland PBS

Dedication for Brainerd Learning Center to Be Held Next Week

Lakeland News — Feb. 22 2023

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the Brainerd Learning Center will be held next week for the community.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. at 311 10th Ave. NE in Brainerd. According to a press release, the celebration for the Brainerd School District’s new learning facility will include students, staff, and community partners sharing their excitement for it.

The updated space will serve people of all ages, from infants to adults.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Jail Hosts Business After Hours Event for Brainerd Chamber

Initiative Foundation Approves Nearly $4 Million in Main Street Revitalization Projects

In Business: Ya-Sure Kombucha in Brainerd Offers Beverages from Unique Taproom

Brainerd Floral Shop Preps for Valentine’s Day, Gives Advice on Obtaining Flowers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.