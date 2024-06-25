Dedication Ceremony Planned for Bemidji Veterans Home

A dedication ceremony is planned for next week for the new veterans home in Bemidji.

The Bemidji Veterans Home opened to residents in February and is one of three new veterans homes that opened in Minnesota this year. The dedication ceremony is set for next Monday, July 1 from 1-2 p.m. at the veterans home on Anne Street.

Those attending will include elected officials, residents and families, tribal leaders, civic leaders, veteran advocates, and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. People can tour the facilities and see the amenities.

There will be no public parking on campus for the event. Remote parking is available south of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on 34th Street. Those wishing to attend should follow the signs and volunteers directing traffic.

Shuttles will also be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.