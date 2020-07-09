Decrease In COVID-19 Related Deaths

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There have been five new COVID-19 related deaths reported for yesterday’s data. The five new deaths do not come from residents in the Lakeland Viewing area. Yesterday the state reported eight deaths which shows a decrease in today’s data.

The death toll is now 1,490 and while that number is increasing daily data shows that the numbers have been low the last few days compared to data in March.

With 589 new cases the total amount of cumulative cases is now over 40,000. The state now shows that Beltrami County county has six new cases, Itasca with three, Roseau with two and Wadena county with one.

Out of the 4,305 patients needing hospitalization, 251 are currently hospitalized and 116 are hospitalized in ICU.

