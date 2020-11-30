Decline in COVID-19 Deaths Reported Today, Over 5,000 New Positive Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,801 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 newly reported deaths. Today’s death total shows a significant decline in deaths from Friday where the state reported 101 deaths, which topped the state’s highest single-day death total.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 data trends. The video will be live streamed on the Governor’s YouTube page.

One of the deaths reported today came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area:

One in Beltrami County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 43,481 for a case positivity rate of 13.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 473 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 20

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 38

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 32

Koochiching – 6

Lake of the Woods- 1

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 32

Morrison – 17

Polk – 45

Roseau – 19

Todd – 13

Wadena – 11

