Lakeland PBS

Decline in COVID-19 Deaths Reported Today, Over 5,000 New Positive Cases

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 30 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,801 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 newly reported deaths. Today’s death total shows a significant decline in deaths from Friday where the state reported 101 deaths, which topped the state’s highest single-day death total.

In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 data trends. The video will be live streamed on the Governor’s YouTube page.

One of the deaths reported today came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One in Beltrami County of someone aged 85-89

The new cases came from a total of 43,481 for a case positivity rate of 13.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 473 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 10
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 38
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 32
  • Koochiching – 6
  • Lake of the Woods- 1
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 32
  • Morrison – 17
  • Polk – 45
  • Roseau – 19
  • Todd – 13
  • Wadena – 11

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sets Up Snow Plow Plan for if Drivers Get COVID-19

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Participating in GivingTuesday

Cuisine Cash Helping Brainerd Lakes Area Restaurants Earn Money

In Business: Bemidji Brewing Creates Artist Marketplace

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.