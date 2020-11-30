Decline in COVID-19 Deaths Reported Today, Over 5,000 New Positive Cases
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 5,801 new COVID-19 cases today along with 15 newly reported deaths. Today’s death total shows a significant decline in deaths from Friday where the state reported 101 deaths, which topped the state’s highest single-day death total.
In addition, Governor Tim Walz will be joining the Minnesota Department of Health today to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 data trends. The video will be live streamed on the Governor’s YouTube page.
One of the deaths reported today came from a resident in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One in Beltrami County of someone aged 85-89
The new cases came from a total of 43,481 for a case positivity rate of 13.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 473 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 10
- Beltrami – 11
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 38
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 32
- Koochiching – 6
- Lake of the Woods- 1
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 32
- Morrison – 17
- Polk – 45
- Roseau – 19
- Todd – 13
- Wadena – 11
