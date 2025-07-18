Jul 18, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Debris Disposal Site by Target in Bemidji Closing Sunday, July 20

The temporary debris collection site behind Target in Bemidji will be closing this Sunday, July 20th.

The site was originally opened following June’s major storm to give area residents an additional location for tree debris disposal.

Tree debris will continue to be accepted at the demolition landfill located south of Bemidji, but that landfill will be returning to normal hours on Monday, which means it will be closed Mondays. Extended hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will remain in place for Saturdays.

Free mulch is available at the Target disposal site, which will remain accessible for anyone looking to pick some up.

