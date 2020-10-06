Debates Begin Again on Lakeland PBS with MN House District 2B and Senate District 2

Lakeland PBS

Election Day is a month away, and Lakeland PBS is continuing its tradition of providing you with a look at your state legislative candidates. Our debates this year are being done using the Zoom platform with candidates participating remotely.

We kicked things off tonight in House District 2B, where Republican incumbent Steve Green faced DFL candidate David Suby. Tonight’s debate covered many topics, including the Governor’s emergency orders and response to the pandemic.

Our second debate tonight was for the two candidates seeking to win the Senate District 2 Seat. Republican incumbent Paul Utke and DFL challenger Leonard Alan Roy discussed many topics, including the Senate’s recent votes to not confirm two cabinet members, Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink and then later Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley. Governor Walz said it was a response to him not giving up his emergency powers, while Senate leaders said it was in the works since before the pandemic.

Our third debate tonight was scheduled to be the House District 2A race, with Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Grossell facing DFLer Jeremiah Liend, but that debate had to be canceled when Grossell informed us just prior to the debate that he could not participate due to a family emergency.

