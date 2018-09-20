Debate Night

October 1 at 7pm

Local candidates square off on issues likely to face the next Congress, including education, healthcare and economic issues. It is four nights of debates involving state lawmakers from throughout North Central Minnesota.

7 p.m. State Representative District 5B Rep. Sandy Layman vs. Pat Medure

8 p.m. State Representative District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss (R) and John Persell (DFL)

