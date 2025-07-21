Deaths of 2 People in Pierz Ruled Murder-Suicide

The deaths of two people in Pierz last Friday have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on July 18th, deputies and Pierz police officers responded to a home at 633 River Valley Road in Pierz. Upon arrival, two bodies were discovered, which have been identified as 32-year-old Crystal Marschel of Pierz and her boyfriend, 34-year-old John Gans of Rice.

Both died of gunshot wounds. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the scene.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Marschel died from a gunshot would to the head and was a victim of homicide. Gans’s death was ruled suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Please reach out to local mental health resources or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.