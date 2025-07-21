Jul 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Deaths of 2 People in Pierz Ruled Murder-Suicide

The deaths of two people in Pierz last Friday have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on July 18th, deputies and Pierz police officers responded to a home at 633 River Valley Road in Pierz. Upon arrival, two bodies were discovered, which have been identified as 32-year-old Crystal Marschel of Pierz and her boyfriend, 34-year-old John Gans of Rice.

Both died of gunshot wounds. A .40 caliber handgun was recovered from the scene.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Marschel died from a gunshot would to the head and was a victim of homicide. Gans’s death was ruled suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Please reach out to local mental health resources or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

hatch chilis

Security State Bank Ad

schaefers june sale

Related News

News

Nevis Man, 21, Dies in Swimming Accident at Area Lake

News

Bemidji Firefighters Respond to 3 Area Fires Over the Weekend

Crime

Minnesota Lawmaker to Resign After Being Convicted of Felony Burglary

Community

Open Houses Scheduled for Highway 371/210 Project in Baxter