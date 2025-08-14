Deaths in Outing House Fire Incident Ruled Murder-Suicide

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two individuals were found deceased in a house fire this week in Outing and are now ruling the incident as a murder-suicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the individuals found dead in Wednesday’s fire are 56-year-old Connie Lea Pollock and 63-year-old Jack Eugene Pollock.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames. The remains of Connie and Jack Pollock were discovered inside the home during firefighting efforts.

Autopsies conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Connie Pollock died from a gunshot wound to the chest and Jack Pollock died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have confirmed that this was an isolated incident. The investigation remains ongoing, but the Sheriff’s Office says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Please reach out to local mental health resources or call/text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.