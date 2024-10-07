Oct 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Deaths at Vacation Home South of Crosslake Considered Suspicious

Crow Wing County deputies are investigating what they are calling the suspicious deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman at a family vacation home in Mission Township, about 10 miles south of Crosslake.

The investigation started 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, this is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Crime

2 Hospitalized, 3 Suspects in Custody After Shooting in Itasca County

Crime

Pequot Lakes Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Producing Child Pornography

Education & Government

Updated: Minnesota Ranger Dies During Water Rescue at Voyageurs National Park

Education & Government

MN House District 2A Candidates Discuss Key Issues Facing the Region