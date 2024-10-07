Oct 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Deaths at Vacation Home South of Crosslake Considered Suspicious
Crow Wing County deputies are investigating what they are calling the suspicious deaths of a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman at a family vacation home in Mission Township, about 10 miles south of Crosslake.
The investigation started 3 p.m. this afternoon. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, this is an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Related News
Education & Government