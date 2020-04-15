Death Toll Rises To 87 in Minnesota During COVID-19 Crisis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of today, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported 8 new deaths due to COVID-19. Bringing the total death toll to 87. This is a rise from yesterdays total of 79.

A total of 1,809 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 114 new cases from yesterday.

Of that total, 445 cases required hospitalization, with 197 currently hospitalized and 93 hospitalized in the ICU.

There have been 940 patients that no longer need isolation.

Minnesota has averaged 940 tests each day for the last three days. Many cases are going undiagnosed due to lack of testing.

Of positive tests the results have been 48% male and 52% female.

