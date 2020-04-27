Death Toll Reaches 286 From COVID-19 in Minnesota with 3,816 Cases

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The death toll in Minnesota from COVID-19 is reported at 286 on Monday, according to the state Health Department.

There have been 14 new deaths reported since yesterday, with a total of 65 deaths reported over the weekend. The highest one-day total came Sunday, with 28 dead.

There are 3,816 positive cases reported in Minnesota an increase of 214 since yesterday.

There have been a total of 861 cases requiring hospitalization. Of those, 292 are currently hospitalized, and 122 are hospitalized in the ICU. 68 patients have been released from isolation since yesterday, with a total of 1,842 released from isolation.

There have been 61,268 tests administered so far in Minnesota. With 7,481 tests administered this weekend alone. Governor Tim Walz says with an increase of testing expecting soon, the total of confirmed cases is expected to rise significantly as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today